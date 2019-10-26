Car tab ballot measure would slash cost, hurt transportation

FILE - In this file photo taken Jan. 10, 2019, anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, right, wears a sweatshirt with stickers from his I-976 $30 car tabs initiative on it as he attends the Associated Press Legislative Preview at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.

SEATTLE (AP) — An anti-tax activist is again bringing a $30 car-tab initiative to voters in Washington state that would cut a major source of funding for transportation projects across the state.

Sponsored by Tim Eyman, Initiative 976 would lower most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration to $30 and largely revoke the authority of state and local governments to add taxes and fees without voter approval.

The measure would also repeal taxes and fees already in place, a move the state Office of Financial Management says could cost the state and local governments more than $4 billion in revenue over the next six years.

Eyman says the November ballot measure is a chance for voters to tell their government that they voted years ago for $30 car tabs and they meant it.