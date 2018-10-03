Car strikes tree during rainstorm, killing passenger

MANSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a driver crashed into a tree during a heavy rainstorm in Connecticut, killing his 19-year-old passenger.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mansfield.

State police say 21-year-old Tyler Sorel, of Brooklyn, was driving on Route 6 when he lost control and went off the road and into the center median, hitting the tree.

Passenger Britney Wilson died at the scene. Sorel was hospitalized for minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.