Car show set at JPCC

The New Milford Ambulance Corp. will present a car show Aug. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

Street rod, antique, specialty and custom cars, as well as motorcycles are welcome.

Awards, raffles, music and food will be offered.

Commemorative plaques will be given to the first 100 exhibitors.

There will be a $10 exhibitor fee. Spectators will be admitted for free.

For more information, call 860-355-3625 or 860-354-1022.