Car, motorcycle show on tap

Cruizin’ New Milford will hold its largest car and motorcycle event of the year Aug. 23 in New Milford to benefit Remember Our Veterans/Wreaths for Heroes.

The event will be held at John Pettibone Community Center at 2 Pickett District Road.

All makes and models are welcome, and there is no cut-off year.

Offerings will include a entertainment by a DJ, more than 60 trophies, goody bags for the first 100 registered vehicles or motorcycles, door prizes, giveaways, a 50/50, vendors, special fallen soldier and wounded warrior awards.

Other memorial awards will be presented.

In addition, a special judging class will be held for trucks and Jeeps, imports and tuners, and military.

Club parking will be available upon request.

Registration is $15. Admission is free for spectators.