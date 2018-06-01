https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Car-fleeing-Wauwatosa-traffic-stop-involved-in-12961657.php
Car fleeing Wauwatosa traffic stop involved in fatal crash
Published 7:26 pm, Friday, June 1, 2018
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Wauwatosa police say a car fleeing a traffic stop was involved in a fatal crash minutes later.
Authorities say a Wauwatosa police officer had stopped the sedan shortly before 3 p.m. Friday. The sedan then fled. The officer chose not to pursue the car.
About two minutes later, police say the sedan moved into opposing traffic and crashed head-on into a minivan, fatally injuring the minivan's driver. The victim was a woman from Wauwatosa. Her name was not immediately released.
The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital. That driver's condition was unknown.
Police say a third vehicle was struck during the crash, and its occupants received minor injuries.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
