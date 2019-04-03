Car being chased by police crashed into Taylor Swift's gate

WESTERLEY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a car stolen in Connecticut has crashed into the gates of singer Taylor Swift's beachfront Rhode Island home.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Sun of Westerly that officers from his department and from Hopkinton started pursuing the vehicle, which had four occupants, at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

He says the car sped away from several attempts to stop it reaching speeds of up to 65 mph. The vehicle eventually crashed into the wall outside Swift's property before ricocheting into the main entrance gate. Police estimate the car was going about 35 mph.

The driver, 19-year-old Shykeim Edwin Lewis, of Hartford, Connecticut, faces several charges. He was held on $10,000 bond. No attorney was listed in online court records.

The other three occupants, including a juvenile, were not charged.

___

