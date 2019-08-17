Captain of ferry that ran aground off job pending drug test

BOSTON (AP) — The captain of a commuter ferry that ran aground in Boston Harbor has been placed on leave pending drug test results.

The Boston Globe reported Saturday that the captain was taken off the job pending the test, which is routine following serious incidents.

Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority say the captain of the MV Lightning was forced to take evasive action Friday morning to avoid a collision after being cut off by a sport fishing boat in foggy conditions. Four people suffered minor injuries.

The ferry was traveling to Boston from Hull with more than 80 passengers and crew members aboard when it struck some rocks and ran aground near Long Island.

The captain's name has not been released.

