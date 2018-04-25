Capitol visit

Photo: Courtesy Of State Representative Richard Smith

State Representative Richard Smith (R-108th) recently joined State Senator Michael McLachlan (R-24th) in welcoming a third-grade class from Sherman School, as well as their teachers and parent chaperones to the State Capitol. After touring the historic Capitol building, the third-graders were officially announced on the floor of the House by Rep. Smith during a scheduled House session. Then, Sen. McLachlan welcomed them to the Senate chamber.