Capitol fences highlight delicate dance over safety, access MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 12:38 a.m.
In this Jan. 19, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The terrace on the west side of the Capitol used to be a popular place for tourists and Washingtonians alike to watch the sun dip behind the Lincoln Memorial at the far end of the National Mall.
Then came the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.