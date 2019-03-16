Capitol Watch: Will state budget be late?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — On-time budgets have long been a priority for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a way to demonstrate government effectiveness.

That's why it is noteworthy that Cuomo's top budget director is now warning the spending plan may not pass before the April 1 deadline because of disagreements with Cuomo's fellow Democrats in the Legislature.

Cuomo says lawmakers aren't trimming enough spending and that fiscal caution is needed to prepare for possible federal funding cuts.

He also wants the budget to include provisions making the 2 percent property tax cap permanent. While the Senate has signed off on the last measure, the Assembly has not.

Top lawmakers shrugged off Cuomo's criticism, saying there's plenty of time for lawmakers to reach an agreement on the $175 billion spending plan.