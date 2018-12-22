Capitol Watch: Top lawmakers dispute Cuomo pay limit claims

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, top lawmakers from both parties are pushing back on Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo over plans to limit legislative moonlighting.

A state commission recently approved new restrictions on how much money lawmakers can make from side jobs outside the legislature.

Cuomo supports the idea. It's intended to address longtime worries that jobs outside the legislature can be a conduit for legal bribes from businesses and organizations that deal with the state.

But top lawmakers from both parties say those limits were never part of a deal they negotiated with Cuomo.

They say the pay commission exceeded its power. Cuomo insists the lawmakers are wrong.