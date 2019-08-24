Capitol Watch: Lawmakers push back on new license plate, fee

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, Republican lawmakers aren't happy with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to charge motorists $25 for new license plates.

The Democratic governor recently announced a public vote to pick the plate's design, as well as plans to impose a $25 replacement fee on motorists with older plates.

Republican lawmakers — and some Democrats — call it a cash grab.

State Senate Republican leader John Flanagan says the state is trying to "nickel and dime" everyday New Yorkers.

Cuomo's administration defends the move, noting that more than 3 million New York plates are at least 10 years old.

Officials say aging plates can peel and rust.

That can decrease reflectivity and make it harder for police or traffic cameras to read the plates.