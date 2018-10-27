Capitol Watch: Gov debate largely avoided upstate issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state political news, there's still time for another debate in the governor's race, though Gov. Andrew Cuomo may not participate.

The Democratic incumbent is the only one of five candidates not to agree to the League of Women Voters' debate, scheduled for Thursday in Albany. Cuomo is far ahead in the polls and doesn't need the exposure as much as his rivals.

Cuomo could show up; he only agreed to last week's debate with Republican challenger Marc Molinaro with about 24 hours' notice.

Advocates for upstate New York are demanding a second debate, saying the first was too focused on New York City.

Meanwhile, Cuomo's re-election bid got a boost from actor and activist Alyssa Milano, who recorded an ad criticizing Molinaro's voting record on women.