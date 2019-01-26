Capitol Watch: Glass ceiling in Albany gets cracked open

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, the gender mix of Albany's often-criticized "three men in a room" method for reaching spending and legislative agreements has been shaken up.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the new Senate majority leader, joined Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a meeting of fellow Democratic leaders at the Capitol this week.

Until Cousins stepped into Cuomo's second-floor office Wednesday, such statehouse confabs typically involved three men because men had always held the top three most powerful positions at the Capitol.

Meanwhile, actor-director Ben Stiller thanks the governor for supporting state tax breaks for the film and television industry, and more state budget hearings are on tap.