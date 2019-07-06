Capitol Watch: Felder rejoins Dems, lawmakers' summer plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, a Democratic lawmaker who had crossed party lines to empower Republicans is back in his party's fold.

Last year Sen. Simcha Felder of Brooklyn was the deciding vote giving the GOP control of the state Senate. But Democrats won a big majority last fall, leaving Felder in legislative limbo.

Felder supported several Democratic priorities in this year's legislative session, and last week top Democrats announced he is back in good standing as the 40th member of the Democratic majority.

Meanwhile, the legislating may be done but lawmakers are staying busy with events that let them meet constituents. Events this week include yoga in the park in Brooklyn, legal help for veterans on Staten Island and a 5K to raise money for anti-domestic violence efforts.