Capitol Watch: Dems pressure Senate GOP to return to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, tops Democrats are ratcheting up the pressure on Senate Republicans to return to Albany.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie say the Senate's Republican leaders should immediately reconvene to take up measures codifying abortion rights in state law in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

The Assembly has repeatedly passed legislation to codify Roe v. Wade, but the Senate has blocked the measure from becoming law.

Heastie also says the Senate should pass legislation renewing New York City's school zone camera program.

That program is set to expire after lawmakers failed to reach a compromise before adjourning their regular session last month.

So far Senate Leader John Flanagan has balked at requests to reconvene.