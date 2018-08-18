Capitol Watch: Cuomo outspends Nixon as primary nears

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is significantly outspending rival Cynthia Nixon as the Democratic primary nears.

Recent filings show Cuomo's campaign spent $7.5 million between July 17 and August 13. That's compared with just over $600,000 spent by Nixon's campaign.

The spending shows the incredible financial advantage Cuomo has leading into the Sept. 13 primary. The two-term governor has more than $20 million remaining unspent, compared to less than $450,000 for Nixon's campaign.

Meanwhile, Cuomo has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions he received from developers convicted in a recent corruption case linked to Cuomo's economic development programs. The political donations were given to 16 different groups including Planned parenthood, the National institute for Reproductive Health and a Puerto Rico recovery effort.