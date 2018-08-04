Capitol Watch: Cuomo, Nixon notch endorsements

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and challenger Cynthia Nixon are racking up endorsements with less than six weeks left before the Democratic primary.

The candidates are aggressively courting the support of progressive groups and leading Democrats, hoping it will translate into votes come Sept. 13.

Cuomo has the nod of Planned Parenthood, the National Organization of Women, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and powerful unions like the AFL-CIO.

Nixon has been endorsed by Citizen Action, the New York Progressive Action Network and Indivisible, a group founded to oppose Republican President Donald Trump.

Nixon also has the support of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who emerged as a liberal champion when she defeated incumbent Joe Crowley in a congressional primary in June.