Capitol Watch: Crunch time for legal pot, immigrant licenses

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, lawmakers are wrapping up the 2019 legislative session with big decisions on proposals to legalize recreational marijuana and authorize driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally.

Members of the Democrat-led Senate and Assembly plan to adjourn their six-month session Wednesday.

Supporters of legal marijuana and granting the licenses are optimistic their efforts will pay off, but opposition could still doom both measures.

Other high-profile bills awaiting action in the session's final days include one to combat climate change and another to legalize paid surrogacy, in which a woman is compensated for carrying another couple or individual's child.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, says he's hopeful he and lawmakers can reach agreements on all four issues before lawmakers leave Albany.