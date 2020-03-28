Cape Fear Valley Health to furlough about 300 workers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Cape Fear Valley Health will temporarily furlough approximately 300 employees starting Sunday to reduce spread of the new coronavirus, officials with the health system said Friday.

A news release said the health system has already temporarily closed some services and rescheduled nonessential surgeries, procedures or diagnostic testing, news sources reported. The closures and changes during the coronavirus pandemic have reduced emergency department visits by about 25% and inpatient stays by nearly 34%, officials said.

“This reduction in occupancy will help the medical center accommodate the surge expected in the days ahead,” said Mike Nagowski, chief executive officer of Cape Fear Valley Health.

Officials said employees will be allowed to use their accrued paid time off. Nurses and nursing assistants in affected areas will be offered temporary positions at the system’s hospitals, and Cape Fear said qualified furloughed employees will be offered temporary positions at their normal pay rate as the number of patients seeking care for COVID-19 increases, officials said.

Full-time employees will continue to receive health insurance benefits, with the health system paying premium costs during the furlough.

Health insurance for the employee’s family members will also continue for those who selected coverage of family members during the annual open enrollment period.