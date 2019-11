Canterbury to stage double murder mysteries

Canterbury School in New Milford will stage productions of “All I Really Need to Know I Learned by Being in a Bad Murder Mystery” and “Clue: On Stage!” Nov. 21-22.

The shows will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Canterbury School, 101 Aspetuck Ave.

For more information, call 860-210-3872.