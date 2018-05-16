Photo: Contributed Photos / Hearst Connecticut Media
Canterbury School in New Milford presented "Into the Woods" last weekend. The play was directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke. The cast was comprised of students local to the New Milford area . Alumna Lydia Haynes '14 also joined the cast in the role of the witch following her senior thesis production of the same performance at Trinity College. The story follows a host of fictional characters as they all come together in one fairy tale-esque performance. The play was the Dreekes' final production following 30 years at Canterbury School.
On Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, Canterbury School in New Milford presents Into the Woods, directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke.
On Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, Canterbury School in New Milford presents Into the Woods, directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke.
On Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, Canterbury School in New Milford presents Into the Woods, directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke.
Canterbury School in New Milford presented "Into the Woods" last weekend. The play was directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke. The cast was comprised of students local to the New Milford area . Alumna Lydia Haynes '14 also joined the cast in the role of the witch following her senior thesis production of the same performance at Trinity College. The story follows a host of fictional characters as they all come together in one fairy tale-esque performance. The play was the Dreekes' final production following 30 years at Canterbury School.
Canterbury School in New Milford presented "Into the Woods" last weekend. The play was directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke. The cast was comprised of students local to the New Milford area . Alumna Lydia Haynes '14 also joined the cast in the role of the witch following her senior thesis production of the same performance at Trinity College. The story follows a host of fictional characters as they all come together in one fairy tale-esque performance. The play was the Dreekes' final production following 30 years at Canterbury School.
On Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, Canterbury School in New Milford presents Into the Woods, directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke.
On Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, Canterbury School in New Milford presents Into the Woods, directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke.
On Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, Canterbury School in New Milford presents Into the Woods, directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke.
On Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, Canterbury School in New Milford presents Into the Woods, directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke.
On Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, Canterbury School in New Milford presents Into the Woods, directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke.
On Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, Canterbury School in New Milford presents Into the Woods, directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke.
On Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12, Canterbury School in New Milford presents Into the Woods, directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke.
NEW MILFORD — Canterbury School will present “Into the Woods,” directed by longtime faculty members Maddie and Robin Dreeke, this Friday and Saturday.

The cast is comprised of students local to the New Milford area. Alumna Lydia Haynes ’14 also joins the cast in the role of the witch following her senior thesis production of the same performance at Trinity College.

The story follows a host of fictional characters as they all come together in one fairy tale-esque performance. This play is the Dreekes’ final production at Canterbury School following 30 years at the school. Both the Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public.