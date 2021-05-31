Canterbury School in New Milford starts new field project

Contributed /

NEW MILFORD — Construction has started on a new turf field, track and stadium complex at the Canterbury School’s 150-acre campus on Aspetuck Avenue. The project is expected to be completed by the fall, an annuouncement said.

The multi-purpose facility will feature a state-of-the-art, all-weather, all-season synthetic playing field lined for football and lacrosse; bleacher seating for 340 spectators; coaching boxes; and a six/eight-lane track. Stadium lighting will allow multiple sports to compete on the turf for night games and afford more hours for practice and off-season conditioning. The facility will be open to all Canterbury students for recreation and exercise and offer another campus venue to expand student life and weekend activities, according to an announcement.