Canterbury School in New Milford holds its 104th commencement exercises

NEW MILFORD — Litchfield County graduates from the Canterbury School for 2021 are as follows:

 Coco, Lida — Litchfield

 Cooke, Ian — New Milford

 DeMatteis, Nicholas — Litchfield

 Elston, Jake — New Milford

 Hassiak, Luke — New Milford

 Hawley, Katherine (Katie) — Bridgewater

 Lee Swanek, Lorelai — New Milford

 Ortiz, Yesenia — New Milford

 Pernerewski, Anabelle (Ana) — Torrington

 Pliego, Luke — New Milford

 Ramée, Owen — Warren

 Rufa, Jack — New Milford

 Sturino, Nicholas — New Milford

 Suarez, Daniella — New Milford

 Xu, Andrew (Andy) — New Milford

 Xu, Sandra (Sandy) — New Milford

 Zapletal, Charlotte — New Milford