Canterbury School in New Milford holds its 104th commencement exercises

NEW MILFORD — Litchfield County graduates from the Canterbury School for 2021 are as follows: Coco, Lida — Litchfield Cooke, Ian — New Milford DeMatteis, Nicholas — Litchfield Elston, Jake — New Milford Hassiak, Luke — New Milford Hawley, Katherine (Katie) — Bridgewater Lee Swanek, Lorelai — New Milford Ortiz, Yesenia — New Milford Pernerewski, Anabelle (Ana) — Torrington Pliego, Luke — New Milford Ramée, Owen — Warren Rufa, Jack — New Milford Sturino, Nicholas — New Milford Suarez, Daniella — New Milford Xu, Andrew (Andy) — New Milford Xu, Sandra (Sandy) — New Milford Zapletal, Charlotte — New Milford