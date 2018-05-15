‘Candlewoof’ dog park campaign under way

New Milford “Candlewoof” Dog Park’s annual fundraising campaign is under way.

Since the ribbon cutting and grand opening in August 2010, the park’s usage and positive reputation has continued to grow each year while patronage extends beyond the local community.

The success of this annual campaign is essential to maintain the cleanliness and safety for both dogs and their owners.

The dog park (www.newmilforddogpark.org) is a 501 c3 nonprofit organization managed by an all-volunteer board of directors and is funded only by donations of patrons and local businesses.

The park, dedicated to providing a safe and secure area for dogs to play and socialize, promotes responsible dog ownership and community education through the organization’s events and meetings.

Donations to the park can be made by: visiting www.newmilforddogpark.org, filling out and submitting the membership form on the membership page and paying via PayPal or debit or credit card; downloading and completing the membership form and mailing it, along with a check made out to New Milford Dog Park, to New Milford Dog Park, P.O. Box 874, New Milford, CT 06776; making a donation at one of the upcoming “Support Your Dog Park” at one of the membership tables set up at the park throughout the year.

To learn more, visit “Candlewood: New Milford Dog Park” on Facebook.