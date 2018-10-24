Candlewood Valley Pediatrics celebrates 30 years

Candlewood Valley Pediatrics functions like a family, and that sentiment resonates not only among staff, but with its patients as well.

A childhood photograph of each of the practice’s doctors, nurses and other staff hang on one wall.

A bulletin board of newspaper clippings showcasing their patients’ accomplishments graces another wall.

The receptionists greet patients and their families, more often than not, by name upon entering.

“We keep it personal,” said Dr. Matthew Abel. “You know who the receptionist and nurse are.”

Candlewood Valley Pediatrics, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, treats infants, children, adolescents and young adults through age 24.

Erin Boothby of New Milford, who with her husband John, has taken their three children to the practice for 13 years, praised the doctors’ “kindness, patience and knowledge.”

The practice was founded by the husband and wife team of Drs. Evan Hack and Diane D’Isidori and opened at 17 Poplar St. on Aug. 15, 1988, at a time when the town’s population was growing.

“It was a much more simpler time,” D’Isidori said of the early years in practice.

But the days of house calls, handwritten medical records, doctor-carried pagers and on-call portable phones, and no HMOs, are long gone. Now, patients come to the office. Records are filed electronically. And an on-call physician from the practice will return after-hours emergency calls.

Dr. Wendy Drost, now retired, was the first physician to join Hack and D’Isidori’s practice in 1992, when the office moved to 28 Old Park Lane.

Dr. Frank Fanella Jr. joined in 1997, followed by Dr. Abel in 2001, Dr. Kristi Beck in 2004 and Dr. Stephanie Tiso in 2012. Betsy Meyer, a certified physician’s assistant, joined earlier this year. All of the physicians are board certified in pediatrics and follow American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines.

In 2005, the office moved to its current location at 120 Park Lane Road, Suite A-101.

Hack said the practice is a Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH), a team-based model of care that takes care of the whole patient.

He also noted the longevity of the practice’s staff — all but one doctor have “grandbabies,” the term they use to describe the patients whose parents the doctors also treated as children.

Despite different personalities, “we all get along,” said Fanella. “We all practice under the same guidelines.”

Tiso praised the positive atmosphere among staff.

“When I interviewed here, I noticed it feels like a family, not a job,” she said. “My friends (who are doctors) don’t have that.”

“Not only do the doctors get along, but the whole office is close,” Hack added.

Beck said she joined the practice in part because the doctors share patients. A patient has a primary care physician, but a patient will more than likely also see the other doctors at some point due to emergency visits and schedules.

“All of the doctors are quite skilled, friendly and approachable,” said Boothby. “And there’s good communication among the doctors.”

Holly Slupatchuk of New Milford described all the doctors as “very caring and very thorough.”

She praised the doctors for “going above and beyond” when one of her daughters suffered serious medical issues a few years ago.

The practice has a relationship with Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. It is also a teaching site for Quinnipiac University’s School of Medicine; all the doctors are on faculty of Quinnipiac

CVP also plays an active role in the community. The practice offers family flu clinics, as well as in conjunction with the NMVNA. It also supports IMPACT, a concussion testing program at New Milford High School.

In addition, D’Isidori was a founding organizer of the Walking Project at Sarah Noble Intermediate School, and Hack is the school medical doctor for the Town of New Milford.

For more information, call Candlewood Valley Pediatrics, located at 120 Park Lane Road, Suite A-101, at 860-355-8190.