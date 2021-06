Contributed photo

NEW MILFORD — On May 12, Procare Pharmacy, LLC hosted an outdoor celebration at Candlewood Valley Heath and Rehabilitation at 30 Park Lane East, New Milford, to recognize the skilled nursing facility winning the 2020 CMS Value-Based Purchasing Award.

The Value-Based Purchasing Award Program is a centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) program that awards incentive payments to skilled nursing facilities based on their performance on a single measure of all cause hospital re-admissions.