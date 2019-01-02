Candle blamed for Long Island house fire that killed 2

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials say an unattended candle caused the house fire in Long Island that killed a 68-year-old woman and her 4-year-old granddaughter.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office says there were no working smoke detectors in the New Hyde Park home that caught fire Sunday morning.

Maria Karpinski and her granddaughter Brooke Schillizzi died in the blaze, and a 10-year-old boy who jumped out a window to escape was injured.

Two other people in the house were uninjured.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. It took the hundreds of firefighters that responded more than an hour to get the blaze under control.