Candidates for California governor agree to radio debate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The candidates for California governor have agreed to a debate, but only on the radio.

Republican John Cox and Democrat Gavin Newsom will square off Oct. 8 on San Francisco public radio station KQED.

The station reported Monday that the debate will broadcast at 10 a.m. during its public affairs show called "Forum" and will be offered to other stations around the state.

Cox and Newsom agreed to meet after months of back and forth over when and where to debate, with each candidate rejecting forums accepted by the other. For a while it appeared they would not debate at all.

The debate will be a crucial opportunity for Cox to get his message out or try to trip up Newsom. He has trailed Newsom in polls and fundraising,