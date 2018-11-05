Candidates crisscross Michigan in final campaign stops

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer reaches to high five running mate Garlin Gilchrist II before addressing supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Detroit. Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer reaches to high five running mate Garlin Gilchrist II before addressing supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Detroit. Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer addresses supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Detroit. Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer addresses supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Detroit. Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP

From left, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Lt. Gov. candidate Garlin Gilchrist II, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Brenda Lawrence and state Supreme Court candidate Megan Cavanagh raise their arms in unity during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Detroit. less From left, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Lt. Gov. candidate Garlin Gilchrist II, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Brenda Lawrence and state Supreme Court candidate Megan ... more Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and his running mate Lisa Posthumus Lyons talk to supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Warren, Mich. Schuette is facing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on Tuesday. less Republican gubernatorial candidate, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and his running mate Lisa Posthumus Lyons talk to supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Warren, Mich. Schuette ... more Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and his running mate Lisa Posthumus Lyons talk to supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Warren, Mich. Schuette is facing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on Tuesday. less Republican gubernatorial candidate, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and his running mate Lisa Posthumus Lyons talk to supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Warren, Mich. Schuette ... more Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, right, greets supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Warren, Mich. Schuette is facing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on Tuesday. less Republican gubernatorial candidate, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, right, greets supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Warren, Mich. Schuette is facing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer ... more Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, center, greets supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Warren, Mich. Schuette is facing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on Tuesday. less Republican gubernatorial candidate, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, center, greets supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Warren, Mich. Schuette is facing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer ... more Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette talks to supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Warren, Mich. Schuette is facing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on Tuesday. less Republican gubernatorial candidate, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette talks to supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Warren, Mich. Schuette is facing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer in the ... more Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP













Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Candidates crisscross Michigan in final campaign stops 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Bill Schuette and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer crisscrossed Michigan on Monday, making their closing appeals and firing up their get-out-the-vote organizers on the eve of the election for governor.

Schuette, the state attorney general who has trailed in polls, pointed to Donald Trump's surprise 2016 victory in Michigan, when some final-week surveys showed Hillary Clinton slightly ahead while others had it as a close race.

"A funny thing happened on the way to the White House. A funny thing is going to happen on the way to the governor's house," Schuette said at the state GOP headquarters in Lansing, where volunteers were calling potential voters. "We're going to win this because (of) the desire to make sure we build on the success of the last eight years and we can't go back."

Unlike in 2016, Whitmer has led or has been slightly ahead in every poll in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder. The former legislative leader said she was taking nothing for granted, however.

"We have resisted, we have protested, we have marched, we have rallied," she told supporters at a Grand Rapids brewery, citing the Women's March and protests against Republican health care and immigration policies. "All of this ... none of it matters if we don't keep our foot on the gas these last 36 hours."

Whitmer — whom Schuette has criticized for voting to raise taxes in the past — listed a series of issues that are "on the ballot": clean drinking water, LGBT civil rights, the Medicaid expansion she helped pass, GOP education policies influenced by the conservative DeVos family and women's reproductive rights. Schuette pointed to the economic recovery while urging against going "backward" with Whitmer.

___

Follow David Eggert on Twitter at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/David%20Eggert

___

For AP's complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics