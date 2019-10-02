Candidate forum on tap in Washington

The Washington Democratic Town Committee and the Washington Republican Town Committee will co-sponsor a candidate forum Oct. 10 at Bryan Memorial Town Hall in town.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the forum to begin at 7 p.m. It is expected to run until 8:30 p.m.

The participants will be Michelle Gorra and Jim Brinton, candidates for first selectman, and Jay Hubelbank and Sarah Gager, candidates for the Board of Selectmen, with Hank Martin as the moderator.