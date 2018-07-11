Candidate for governor accused of disability discrimination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former worker at the Rhode Island State House has filed a lawsuit alleging state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Patricia Morgan discriminated against her based on a disability.

According to the complaint filed June 28, Morgan violated Rachel Masciarelli's civil rights when she fired as a policy analyst in 2017.

Masciarelli says in her complaint that she suffers from depression, and she alleges Morgan told multiple people she needed to be fired before she was covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Morgan says Masciarelli was fired due to her poor work ethic and she never knew of the woman's disability. Morgan says she was cleared by the state Commission for Human Rights.

Masciarelli is seeking undisclosed damages for lost income, back pay and attorney fees.