Canary steps down from Business Council of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Business Council of Alabama President Billy Canary has stepped down in the wake of a wave of a number of high-profile departures from the once-powerful organization.

Canary announced Friday that he is leaving the BCA and has accepted a position as senior fellow at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. BCA Chairman Perry Hand said Canary had provided exceptional service to the BCA over the last 15 years.

BCA announced in June that it would have new leadership by Jan. 1.

A number of large companies parted with the group, with some openly questioning its leadership. Alabama Power Co., Regions Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield and PowerSouth Energy Cooperative all left the organization.

BCA Senior Vice President for Governmental Affairs Mark Colson has been temporarily assigned the duties of president.