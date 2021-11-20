Canada finds 4th body after British Columbia mudslide JIM MORRIS, Associated Press Nov. 20, 2021 Updated: Nov. 20, 2021 2:45 p.m.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The British Columbia Coroners Service has confirmed the discovery of three more bodies near the village of Pemberton, bringing to four the number of people who died in a landslide caused by heavy rains that swept vehicles off the road.
The search continues for a fifth body, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement Saturday.