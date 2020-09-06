Camping will return to state park in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Camping will soon return to Lake Manawa State Park.

Preliminary work has started on a roughly $3.3 million, 41 full-service site campground west of the beach at the park in Council Bluffs, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“When we get the campground done, we’ll have increased and maximized the opportunity for park goers in that area,” DNR Parks Bureau Chief Todd Coffelt told the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil.

According to project information and specifications from the department, the campground will consist entirely of sites with water, electric and sewer hookups available for recreational vehicles, with the sites also offering concrete slabs. The grounds will have a concrete parking lot, along with a bathroom with shower area.

“In our busy campgrounds, we’ll have a six-to-eight stall shower complex. In this one we’ll have two, it’ll be a minimal feature because we’re focusing on the experienced camper. We’re looking for 100% reservations,” Coffelt said.

While the amenities are there for visitors with campers, the site will be able to accommodate tents as well. The campground will also feature electronic gates at the entrance for security, Coffelt said.

The DNR information noted a number of factors were considered in determining the location, including wetland mitigation, bald eagle nest and disturbance limitations, appropriate size spacing and consideration for the overall use of the park. Evaluation of customer demographics, such as where they were from, how long they stayed, amenities and access were considered for the final design.

The campgrounds will be located west of the beach. Construction work will include the removal of existing roadways, parking lots, two shelters and a restroom, according to the DNR. Coffelt said preliminary work, including the removal of some trees and surveys, have been completed. The state has hired Carley Construction LLC of Council Bluffs to undertake the project after its low bid of $3,356,572.75.

The cost will be covered by DNR parks infrastructure funds, Iowa Department of Transportation parks, institutional funds and federal funds. Last week Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd, announced a $1,279,000 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

“This LWCF matching grant will provide our district with another great way to take advantage of Iowa’s natural wonders and enjoy the trails, swimming, boating and other activities offered at Lake Manawa State Park,” Axne said through her office.

Coffelt said a groundbreaking will be held in late summer or fall. The DNR plans said construction completion is set for October of 2021. Coffelt said the department hopes to open the grounds to campers around July if construction is on schedule.

The old campground at the 1,529-acre state park was closed in November of 2015 and was reconstructed as a picnic area with a pavilion in 2017, according to the DNR. The 73-site grounds were closed because of the age of the amenities, the layout of the campground, closeness of sites, lack of appropriately sized campsites, cramped roadways which restricted modern vehicle and camper configurations, and age of infrastructure.

“It was a very aged campground. It was built for campers 50-60 years ago. We were running into the problem, what experience are people getting at a crowded campsite?” Coffelt said. “People don’t travel in little campers anymore, they travel in big campers. We looked at the status of the camping industry.”

Coffelt said the pavilion has been well received.

“We were operationally looking at how the park could be better used. That’s a type of park that has high day use,” he said, noting about the pavilion area, “the public has liked and utilized it very much.”

Coffelt said along with that high day use, interest remained in a camping option. Local Manawa-area residents, stakeholders and the community gave the department input at a trio of meetings, Coffelt and the DNR information noted.

Coffelt said the campground will be unique in the area thanks to its amenities, and an addition that will make the experience at Lake Manawa that much better for both area residents and outside visitors.

“Lake Manawa is a big resource, it’s a very good location at the intersections of I-29 and the western side of the state. With that you’re at a great crossroads for a variety of folks to be able to access it,” he said. “It’s always been a big draw. There’s a long history at that park, and what it’s provided the community.”