PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Police in Cambodia say they have arrested six men who admitted killing five members of a family they believed were using sorcery to kill other people in their village.

A report posted Monday on the national police website said the victims in the Feb. 1 killings in the remote eastern province of Mondulkiri were a 45-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, two 15-year-old boys and a 5-year-old boy.