Cambodia seizes over 3 tons of rare African ivory

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian authorities say they have seized more than three tons of rare African ivory hidden inside an abandoned shipping container, the country's largest haul of elephant tusks in the last four years.

Customs official Sun Chhay says that tipped off by the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh, a total of 1,026 pieces of elephant tusks, weighing up to 3.2 tons, were found on Thursday at Phnom Penh Autonomous Port.

He said the ivory was sent from the southern African nation of Mozambique. The elephant tusks arrived at the Phnom Penh port in July, but officials did not find it until Thursday.

Sun Chhay refused to comment on where the ivory was supposed to be headed, but said Cambodia was only being used as a transit point.