Caltrans closes 3 more Sierra Nevada passes for the winter

BISHOP, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Transportation has closed several more passes through the Sierra Nevada for the winter due to accumulating snow.

The closures implemented Monday affect Sonora Pass on State Route 108, Monitor Pass on SR89 and Ebbetts Pass on SR4.

A winter closure for Tioga Pass on SR120 was put in place on Nov. 27.

The annual closures remain in place until conditions allow reopening of the routes.