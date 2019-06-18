To the Editor:

The newly added fee for admission to Lynn Deming Park for seniors should be rescinded.

As an 80-year-old retired veteran, I couldn’t agree more with reader Simon Melzer that charging seniors $20 for entry is a low blow.

Firstly, most if not all seniors are retired and on a fixed income.

Secondly, seniors usually leave a small footprint, bringing just themselves or a companion.

Thirdly, the town should check how many senior passes were issued last year and determine whether the monetary gain is worth losing the good will of free admission.

Michael Cherney

New Milford