Calls senior town park fee ‘a low blow’
To the Editor:
The newly added fee for admission to Lynn Deming Park for seniors should be rescinded.
As an 80-year-old retired veteran, I couldn’t agree more with reader Simon Melzer that charging seniors $20 for entry is a low blow.
Firstly, most if not all seniors are retired and on a fixed income.
Secondly, seniors usually leave a small footprint, bringing just themselves or a companion.
Thirdly, the town should check how many senior passes were issued last year and determine whether the monetary gain is worth losing the good will of free admission.
