Calls for support of Tom O’Brien

To the Editor:

Tom O’Brien, chairman of New Milford's bike and trail committee, is running for the Connecticut House of Representatives for the 67th district.

Local friends, if you want someone to represent you at the state level who believes our town is beautiful, with natural resources that are assets to be nurtured and invested in, providing quality of life to those of us fortunate to live here, and attract tourism and new families to work, play and stay here?

Well then, that’s Tom.

If you want someone who can tackle a tough project, that is uphill all the way, and not quit? Well... that’s Tom.

Tom O’Brien spearheaded and has led the New Milford River and Bike Trail movement for nearly a decade.

He put New Milford on the map, literally, as a destination on the Western New England Greenway, a segment of the U.S. Bicycle Route System.

If you want someone who is willing to serve when called, and not just be a person of words, but of action? That’s Tom.

Tom was asked to serve on the Zoning Commission and the Bike and Trail Commission. These posts are voluntary, take a great deal of time and are often thankless, being unable to please everyone in a town of nearly 29,000. Yet serve he did, for his community.

If you want someone who can work across party lines and makes decisions based on the merit of the issue, not political affiliation; who is an independent thinker? That’s Tom.

If you want someone who loves his town so much he literally opens his doors to strangers passing through, biking across our region; neighborly, compassionate and empathetic? That’s Tom.

If you want someone who cares about our youth and demonstrates this at the most basic and important level — with his own family? Well, that’s Tom.

Tom and his teenage son ventured on a cross-country bike journey, just the two of them, last summer. You don't get much more of a father-son bonding experience than that. Parenting takes time, and Tom has given it freely; putting a high premium on family.

Passionate. Hard-working. Listens. Community-minded. Action-orientated. Patient. Persistent. Honest.

This is the Tom O’Brien I know. If he sounds like someone you would want to represent you in the broken halls of Hartford, then vote for Tom to represent the 67 district in the House.

For more information, visit www.OBrienforCT67th.

Kevin Bielmeier

New Milford