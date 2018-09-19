Calls for remembrance for POW/MIAs

To the Editor:

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is Sept. 21, a day to remember our nation’s unrecovered prisoners of war from all wars, those still missing in action, and their families.

For POW/MIA families from WWII, Korea, and Southeast Asia, the lack of evidence concerning the fate of their loved ones strengthens a desire for the truth.

A thorough investigation of all documentation for those military personnel who were last known alive must be conducted.

The repatriation or escape of Japanese and South Korean POWs decades after the cessation of hostilities requires an open mind, a compilation of the evidence, and meetings with the leaders of all nations at the presidential level to seek an international no fault policy for the repatriation of these individuals or evidence of their death.

We are grateful for the return of remains and await concrete proof of their identities so families may learn the fate of their loved ones.

In many cases, it is now the second and third generation family members who have continued the quest for the truth on behalf of their families.

When you see the black and white POW flag, may you remember: our unrecovered POWs and our missing Americans who remain unaccounted for long after the cessation of hostilities; the sacrifices of our repatriated prisoners of war; and pledge to our military personnel that they will not be forgotten - that all will return to their native land.

May our nation finally use all its resources to resolve our nation’s greatest tragedy.

Kathy Shemeley

President

POW/MIA CT Forget-Me-Nots, Inc.

New Milford