Calls for Dem to leave NC race grow over anti-Mexican blog

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Hispanic leaders have called for a Democratic candidate for a North Carolina House seat to drop out over a 2006 blog post that contains incendiary remarks about Mexican immigrants.

Cathy von Hassel-Davies tells the Times-News of Burlington she's mulling her political future following Saturday's meeting with the Hispanic American Democrat Caucus of Alamance County. She's challenging the incumbent Republican, Dennis Riddell, for the 64th District seat.

Caucus president Yvette Gaboury says the candidate's remarks were full of "arrogance."

An expletive-laden post on her blog, "Cat's Craft Corner: Rantings and Ravings of Perhaps a Lunatic," suggested Mexican immigrants were "illegal" and castigated the U.S. for accommodating Spanish speakers. Von Hassel-Davies has apologized, saying her words were "indefensible" but inspired by her German father's precarious employment.

