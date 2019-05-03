Caller ID, text "spoofing" addressed in bill OK'd by House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House members sound ready to go after telemarketers who try to get people to pick up their phones by making it appear the caller is someone they know.

The House voted unanimously on Friday for legislation designed to address what's known as "call spoofing." The bill makes it an unfair trade practice for solicitors to use such misleading information on caller ID or in texts.

Citizens who feel wronged can sue for damages or report them to the state Attorney General's Office. Solicitors could face monetary penalties.

House Speaker Tim Moore is a sponsor of the measure now heading to the Senate. Moore says it addresses the most common complaint among people he meets. He says spoofing is being addressed in other states and at the federal level.