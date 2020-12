The 108th Assembly District's newly elected State Representative Patrick Callahan has been asked by House Republican leader-elect Vin Candelora to serve on several legislative committees in the upcoming session.

Callahan has been appointed to the education, environment and judiciary committees.

"I look forward to getting to work in Hartford, representing the interests of the residents and businesses in the communities of Danbury, New Fairfield, New Milford and Sherman," said Callahan. "I will draw on my years of public service and apply it to the challenges facing our state, ranging from the obstacles created by the pandemic to finding economic solutions that make our state a more affordable choice to live and work in."

In addition to his individual legislative proposals, Callahan will have a wide range of issues that he will be focused on based on his committee assignments.

Before legislation can be considered on either the House or Senate floors, it must first go through the committee process. Each legislative committee of cognizance vets ideas within its purview.

"The work of the Education Committee has been critical to area students,” said Callahan, who has coached youth football and lacrosse in New Fairfield. “We must continue to provide them with full access to the academic tools, both in-person and virtual, that they need to be successful in the classroom and beyond.”

"The preservation of our lakes and forests is critical to the communities that I represent,” he said. “I am eager to engage and support policies that promote the viability of our natural resources for generations to come."

Callahan will also serve on the legislature's Judiciary Committee. The committee oversees the appointments of the state's justices, as well as matters relating to court operations and law.

Callahan is currently capping a 30-year career within Connecticut's Judicial Branch, as a chief probation officer.

"I understand the impact that state-wide policies can make on individuals within the state's judicial system, and I will lean on that knowledge when making policy decisions in the upcoming session,” he said. “In a time of growing uncertainty, it's important that we have a reliable court system and the continued protection of individual rights.”

Callahan is set to be sworn-in at the State Capitol Jan. 6.