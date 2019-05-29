California water utilities seek relief from fire lawsuits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A group of public and private water systems in California have launched a campaign aimed at convincing lawmakers to shield them from having to pay damages caused by fires they did not start but failed to help put out.

Wildfire lawsuits have typically targeted electric utilities and their downed powerlines that ignite the blaze. But some recent lawsuits have also focused on the public water systems that are supposed to provide water to fight the flames.

One lawsuit stemming from a 2008 fire forced the Yorba Linda Water District to pay $70 million to 12 homeowners. It did not start the fire, but a pump station was damaged and unable to get water to a neighborhood.

Lawmakers have been asked to make similar changes for electric utilities, but have not.