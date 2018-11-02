California voter registration hits record ahead of midterms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More than 19.6 million Californians are registered to vote in the 2018 midterms.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla reported the numbers Friday. It's the largest number of registered voters in California history.

Padilla says it's unusual to set a record in a year without a presidential election.

The numbers come as voters are unusually energized for a midterm election. The tally is also likely buoyed by California's new automatic voter registration program.

California's voter registration deadline passed Oct. 22. Residents can still register to vote conditionally in the November election at county elections offices and some other designated locations.

Information compiled by the nonpartisan firm Political Data Inc. shows 3 million Californians have already voted ahead of Election Day on Nov. 6.