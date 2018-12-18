California utility fires contractor from wildfire recovery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California utility has terminated a construction company's contract to help with wildfire recovery after three workers on social media posted insensitive photos and comments poking fun at victims and the region.

Pacific Gas & Electric on Monday confirmed Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. will no longer help the utility repair widespread damage to its power lines caused by the state's most destructive wildfire on Nov. 8.

PG&E spokesman Paul Doherty said he does not know if the San Leandro, California-based company will continue to work with the utility elsewhere in the state.

Bigge's corporate counsel, Randy Smith, said in statement Monday that the company fired the three workers after the Paradise city administrator complained about the posts.

Smith didn't return a phone call from The Associated Press Monday.