California unemployment falls to 4.2 percent in May

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's jobless rate fell to 4.2 percent in May, with particularly low unemployment in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The state Employment Development Department said Friday that California added 19,400 nonfarm payroll jobs during the month.

The department says the new rate is hovering near the state's record low of 4.1 percent set in July through December 2018.

Construction was the industry sector that saw the most jobs added, with 12,800.

Unemployment dipped below 3% in all nine counties making up the San Francisco Bay Area. San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties saw numbers below 2%.

Officials say the state's 111-month employment expansion is the second-longest on record behind the 113-month long expansion of the 1960s.