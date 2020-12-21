California sues to recover costs for lead pollution cleanup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against multiple companies connected to a now-closed battery recycling plant years after California regulators pledged to recover cleanup costs from those responsible for spreading lead pollution to thousands of homes in southeast Los Angeles County.
The state Department of Toxic Substances Control claims in the lawsuit filed Monday that three previous operating companies and seven companies that sent hazardous waste or arranged for its treatment or disposal are liable for cleaning up the pollution under the federal law, The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.