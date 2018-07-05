California senators reach agreement on net neutrality bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Key California lawmakers say they've reached an agreement on legislation to enshrine net neutrality provisions in state law after the Federal Communications Commission dumped rules requiring an equal playing field on the internet.

The agreement announced Thursday comes two weeks after a state Assembly committee infuriated net neutrality advocates by scaling back the legislation. California's bill is seen as one of the nation's most aggressive efforts to continue net neutrality principles.

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener, who wrote the bill, repudiated his own legislation when major pieces were removed. He says those provisions have been restored under his agreement with Democratic Assemblyman Miguel Santiago.

Wiener says lawmakers will vote on the bill after they return in August from a summer break.

Internet companies say state-level net neutrality provisions are not practical.